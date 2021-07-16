Bicyclist transported to hospital after collision with car in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah, July 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of a car-bicycle collision Thursday night in West Haven.

The accident happened in the area of 2000 W. Midland Drive, the WCSO statement says.

“The bicycle rider has been transported to an area hospital with possible broken bones,” said the statement, issued at 6:40 p.m. It also asked for patience of drivers coming through the area during the investigation.

By 8 p.m., the scene had been cleared.