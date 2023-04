BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, April 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Big Cottonwood Canyon has closed again due to a new avalanche.

“State Route 190 is closed from the mouth to Cardiff (MP 10.7) due to a wet slide that has crossed the road at Laurel Pines (MP 10),” says a tweet issued at 12:32 p.m. Saturday by @UDOTcottonwoods.

“Road Ops are on the scene. ETO unknown — will update when known,” it says.

Little Cottonwood Canyon was open as of early Saturday afternoon.