Big Cottonwood Canyon closed in both directions after 2 accidents

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Big Cottonwood Canyon is closed in both directions after two accidents Thursday afternoon.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily one crash happened at approximately 4:23 p.m. at 9100 Big Cottonwood Road; a car went into the river at that location.

Cutler said there was one vehicle initially involved and the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. Officials do not yet have a condition on that person.

When Unified police officers arrived on the scene, another driver slid into one of the officer’s vehicles. The officer is not injured, but the patrol car is damaged enough that it needed to be towed.

There is also an accident 11200 Big Cottonwood Canyon Road, where an Audi is 10 feet off the road and needs to be towed, Cutler said.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes, Cutler said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.