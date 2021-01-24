Big Cottonwood Canyon closed in both directions due to ‘major accident’

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Big Cottonwood Canyon is closed in both directions after what officials are calling a “major accident.”

Unified Police Department has closed SR-190 at the S-turn at mile post 6.2 to uphill and downhill traffic, said a tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons at 2 p.m.

“Estimated clear time unknown,” the tweet said.

UPD tweeted at 2:20 p.m.: “UPD officers investigating a two car-crash near the S-turn in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Both lanes of travel closed while officers and medical crews do assessments on vehicle occupants.”

