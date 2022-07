BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (Gephardt Daily) — Big Cottonwood Canyon has been reopened after a head-on collision.

According to a Saturday morning tweet by the Unified Police Department, the crash took place near Storm Mountain.

The roadway was closed during the investigation, and while the scene was being cleared.

UPD has said it will release additional information later today. Gephardt Daily will have updates as details are released.