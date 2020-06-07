Big, Little Cottonwood canyon drivers warned of ‘large amounts of hail’

UTAH, June 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, along with other Utahns, are being warned of extreme weather Sunday morning.

“#CottonwoodCanyons travelers; there is large amounts of hail in both canyons and washed out debris (rocks) in drainage areas,” said a tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons at 11:15 a.m. “Plows are working in both canyons to clear. Drive with caution if you’re headed up!”

The National Weather Service Salt Lake City also tweeted: “Heavy rain is occurring with these storms moving across the Salt Lake and Ogden areas. Ponding on roads, poor drainage areas expected through 12:30 p.m.. Slow down and don’t drive across flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.