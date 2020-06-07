Big, Little Cottonwood canyon drivers warned of ‘large amounts of hail’

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Drivers in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons along with other Utahns are being warned of extreme weather Sunday morning. Photo Courtesy: UDOT

UTAH, June 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, along with other Utahns, are being warned of extreme weather Sunday morning.

“#CottonwoodCanyons travelers; there is large amounts of hail in both canyons and washed out debris (rocks) in drainage areas,” said a tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons at 11:15 a.m. “Plows are working in both canyons to clear. Drive with caution if you’re headed up!”

Other Stories of Interest:  UDOT announces draft transportation alternatives for Little Cottonwood Canyon

The National Weather Service Salt Lake City also tweeted: “Heavy rain is occurring with these storms moving across the Salt Lake and Ogden areas. Ponding on roads, poor drainage areas expected through 12:30 p.m.. Slow down and don’t drive across flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here