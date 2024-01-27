Bill banning transgender people from some bathrooms passes Utah House

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A bill that prevents transgender people from using public restrooms in government buildings — including schools — has passed the Utah Legislature and now awaits Gov. Spencer Cox‘s signature.

The final version of HB257, co-sponsored by Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton, and Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, passed the Utah House on Friday in a 58-16 vote.

HB257 makes it illegal for people to use publicly owned or funded restrooms that differ from the sex they were assigned at birth.

It also excludes transgender people from using restrooms, locker rooms and changing rooms in government buildings and other publicly funded facilities, unless they have fully transitioned and have an updated birth certificate.

Lawmakers on Friday clarified that minors would not be charged for entering a bathroom for a gender different from their birth certificate.

Equality Utah, which advocates for equal rights for LGBTQ Utahns, issued a statement following the action, saying “transgender Americans have the freedom and liberty to access facilities within public spaces.”

“We are sorry for the fear and distress that many within the community are experiencing as they read these bills. We will continue meeting with lawmakers throughout the session to advocate on their behalf.”