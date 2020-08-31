Bill Gephardt Show # 9: Sen. Lee talks Trump, U.S. Post Office, Q-Anon; BLM Utah’s Lex Scott praises SLC’s top cop; Jennifer Napier-Pearce on local news; Jann Haworth’s mural touts Utah women

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The 2020 presidential campaign is in the home stretch, and folks on both sides of the aisle, including U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, are concerned about the turmoil engulfing the American electorate.

In a wide-ranging interview on the Bill Gephardt Show, Utah’s senior senator spoke of the straining of America’s social fabric, and what he feels Donald Trump needs to do to win re-election. Lee also addressed the controversy surrounding mail-in voting and the U.S. Postal Service, as well as the tin-foil-hat-conspiracy-network known as Q-Anon. He also spoke pointedly of Trump’s assertion that the only way he could lose would be through massive voter fraud.

Lex Scott, the pistol-packing leader of Black Lives Matter Utah, the local group known over the last three years for advocating non-violent protests over police brutality, has a few choice words for both Mike Lee and Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown, but not the words you might expect. Hear why Scott says Lee is a voice of moderation and Brown one of the best police chiefs in the United States.

Jennifer Napier-Pierce, former editor for the Salt Lake Tribune says national news operations are surviving, but local news operations are taking it on the chin. Learn why she feels The Trib is poised to flourish after gaining non-profit status, plus her take on so-called fake news.

Jann Haworth, internationally known pop artist, longtime resident of Salt Lake City, and co-creator of The Beatles famed ‘Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ album cover art, has taken her work to new heights.

Her newest project is an awe-inspiring mural called “Utah Women 2020.” The 5,000-square-foot public art piece was commissioned by Zions Bank to mark the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. The five-story artwork adorns the east side of the Zions Bank building at 37 West 100 South and features the combined contributions of 178 artists in the depiction of more than 250 influential Utah women.