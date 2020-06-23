Bill Gephardt Show: Ep. 4 – Greg Hughes speaks candidly about race relations, police reform, COVID-19, as dash to win GOP’s nomination for governor enters final days

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — With just days to go before the votes are tallied, at least one poll is showing Greg Hughes within striking distance of the GOP’s nomination for governor.

In an in-depth interview on “The Bill Gephardt Show,” Hughes spoke candidly about the issues, from his take on the turmoil surrounding race relations and law enforcement, to what he believes is a deeply flawed, if not unconstitutional, response by Utah’s leaders to the COVID-19 crisis.

A poll released Monday by UtahPolicy.com/KUTV2 shows the former Utah speaker of the house has support from 26% of GOP voters.

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman has the support of 30% of those surveyed, while Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox polls at 34%.

Bryan Schott, managing editor of UtahPolicy.com, wrote that although there is an eight point spread among the top three candidates, the poll’s 3.9% margin of error means “Cox, Huntsman and Hughes all have a reasonable chance of emerging with the GOP nomination.”

To hear Hughes’ in-depth interview with Bill Gephardt, please click on the player at the top of your screen.

