Bill Gephardt Show: Episode #10 – Politicians, pundits and COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2020 — The 2020 campaign is entering the home stretch and it’s no surprise Utah’s surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations is the weighing on the public, politicians and pundits alike.

What’s it like from a personal standpoint to lead during crisis in the face of a divided electorate?

On Episode #10 of Bill’s podcast, we’ll hear of the challenges first hand from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, 4th District Representative/COVID survivor Ben McAdams, and from Salt Lake County Recorder Sherrie Swensen, one of the original architects of voting by-mail in Utah.

On a lighter note, we’ll hear from savvy political reporter-turned-pundit, Rod Decker, on the upheaval surrounding this year’s races and why he’s reluctant to count Donald Trump out.

Plus, Jim Dabakis, former Utah Dem leader, and noted left-wing gadfly, calls B.S. on what he sees as a lack of moral leadership in the face of a deadly pandemic.

To listen to the podcast in its entirety, click on the video player below.

