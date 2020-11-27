Bill Gephardt Show – Episode #11 – Gov.-elect Spencer Cox, Dr. Angela Dunn: straight talk on Utah’s COVID-19 crisis

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — They are among the most visible figures in Utah’s battle against COVID-19 — Governor-elect Spencer Cox and state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn — not only charged with shaping state health policy, but also keeping the public informed about the deadly nature of an ever-evolving threat.

Since the pandemic came to Utah, Cox and Dunn have had the unenviable task of not only delivering grave news about the nature of the pandemic to a frightened and bewildered public, they’ve also been forced to endure the scorn of those who politicized the virus — minimizing its impact, calling it a hoax — while characterizing any coordinated attempt to slow COVID-19’s spread as an attack on their personal liberties.

In separate interviews conducted Thanksgiving week — the same week the Utah Department of Health announced a record 26 coronavirus deaths in a single day — Cox and Dunn spoke candidly to Bill Gephardt, owner of Gephardt Daily about the devastating number trends and the desperate need for Utahns to abide by the latest public health mandates, on mask wearing, social distancing, and limiting family gatherings during the holiday season.

To hear the Cox and Dunn’s unvarnished views on how the epidemic has been handled, where we’ve gone wrong, what we’ve done right, and where we go from here, click on the player above.

For more information on Utah’s COVID-19 response go to cornavirus.utah.gov.

