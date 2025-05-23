Billy Joel cancels 17 concerts due to health concerns, including Salt Lake City date

May 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily/UPI) — Singer Billy Joel revealed his diagnosis with a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus and canceled 17 upcoming concerts while he recovers.

His rescheduled concert for May 22, 2026 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City is among the canceled dates. He had originally be scheduled to perform at Rice Eccles as part of a double-billed show also featuring Sting on May 23. 2025.

Joel’s team posted a statement to social media explaining the disorder “has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.”

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health,” the statement said.

Joel was quoted as saying: “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience and thank you for understanding.”

Normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH, is a condition involving excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulating in the ventricles of the brain.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes, a two-part documentary about the singer’s life and career, will air this summer on HBO and stream on Max after debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 4.