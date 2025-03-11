Billy Joel’s Utah concert with Sting rescheduled

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Piano man Billy Joel has rescheduled some of his previously announced concert tour dates — including one set for May at Rice Eccles Stadium — due to recent surgery for a medical issue.

The new Utah date is on May 22 of 2026. That’s 364 days after the original booking.

“Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition,” the announcement says.

“The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. Joel is expected to make a full recovery.”

The currently paused tour will resume on July 5 of this year.