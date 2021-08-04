Bingham High School pospones in-person learning for 2 weeks due to construction delays

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Bingham High School will be delaying in-person learning for two weeks due to construction delays.

“As you may know, Bingham High School is in the middle of a five-year renovation project,” says a letter to parents and students.

“This summer’s phase includes a remodel of the entire upstairs and a renovation of the auditorium. This phase encompasses 70% of the classrooms at Bingham High School. There has been significant investment in this process and, in the end, we are going to have an amazing facility that supports an improved learning and teaching environment for all of our students and teachers.”

The construction company aimed to have the school ready to begin face-to-face instruction on Aug. 16.

“However, despite the hard work and dedicated efforts of everyone involved, we find ourselves in a situation where the school will not be at a level of completion that is safe for students and teachers to occupy the areas upstairs,” the letter goes on to say.

“As a result, Bingham High School will begin the school year with online instruction for all students beginning Aug. 16, with an anticipated face-to-face return on Monday, Aug. 30.”

All activities at Bingham High will continue as scheduled, the letter says.

Information will be sent out in the coming days about the two weeks of virtual learning.