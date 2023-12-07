Birders sought for 124th Audubon Christmas Bird Count

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials are asking bird fans to join in the nation’s 124th annual bird census.

“Calling all bird enthusiasts,” the state Division of Wildlife Resources said online Wednesday. “Plan to participate in the 124th annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count!”

“If you’ve ever watched birds, you know how unique and interesting they can be. Whether you’ve just started bird-watching or you are an advanced ‘birder,’ consider heading outdoors over the next few weeks to help gather important data about birds.”

“These annual counts are incredibly important because we use the data to assess the overall health of bird populations and to implement any conservation actions that may be needed for species survival,” DWR Regional Conservation Outreach Manager Tonya Kieffer-Selby said.

“Recent studies have shown that over 3 billion birds have been lost in North America in the last 50 years, which is why collecting this data is so important.

“Birds are indicators of what’s happening in an environment. The data we gather about our local birds provides valuable information for conservation efforts worldwide.”

The counts have run since the year 1900, according to the Audubon Society’s website, Audubon.org. Last year’s count is still being tabulated, but the 2021-22 count tallied 42.8 million birds with 76,880 participants doing the counting. The total is substantially down from highs reached of 100 million birds 30 years ago, according to the society.

“As part of the annual nationwide bird count, we’re hosting a few counts throughout the state,” the DWR said. “Learn more about these events and how you can RSVP: bit.ly/DWRbirdcounts.

Each bird count takes place in an established 15-mile diameter circle, the DWR said, and volunteers will be given specific routes to drive and hike through the area, counting every bird they see or hear during the route. All birds will be counted all day, indicating the total number of birds and species in the area.

The Audubon Christmas Bird Count runs nationwide from Dec. 14, 2023 to Jan. 5, 2024

For more on the Aububon CBC, check https://www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count