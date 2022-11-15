‘Black Veterans of Utah’ saluted at Brigham City Museum of Art and History

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Brigham City Museum of Art and History is hosting the “Black Veterans of Utah” exhibit through January.

Highlighted by vintage photographs as far back as World War I and beyond, the exhibit from the Sema Hadithi African American Heritage and Culture Foundation is enriched by the contributions of over fifty living veterans in Utah and their family providing information and photographs, according to the museum’s press release on social media.

The exhibit was unveiled Nov. 9, in time for Veterans Day. The museum is unabashed in its praise of two vintage photographs included.

“We are so honored to be the first and only location for the public display of these two precious pieces of American History,” reads the press release.

“These two original photographs depict returning ‘Buffalo Soldiers’ home from their service in WWI.” The photos have been in private hands until now, according to the post, and after the Brigham show will be scanned and retired into archives.

“Come see them as part of our Black Veterans of Utah exhibit now through January 28th! Many thanks to Sema Hadithi African American Heritage and Culture Foundation for entrusting us with these treasures.”

Sponsors of the exhibit are Betty Sawyer, Daryl Flamm, Silver Foundation, Juneteenth Utah and the Utah State Division of Archives and Records.