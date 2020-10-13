Blaze in Utah County prompts safety reminder from Fire Marshal

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A fierce blaze broke out in a chicken coop and greenhouse Monday morning in Utah County, and the Utah County Fire Marshal is now reminding everyone about the importance of having the right kind of wiring.

A public service announcement on Facebook and Twitter says:

“Extension cords are not intended for permanent wiring. Several extension cords strung end to end create a significant increase in electrical heating and fire risk.

“Hire an electrician and have permanent wiring installed to electrical code. It costs more, but not if there’s a fire!!”

Tips for using extension cords safely can be found on the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) by clicking here.