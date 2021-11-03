Blaze which started in Sandy garage causes $250K in damages

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire that started in a garage in Sandy Tuesday night caused $250,000 in damages, officials said.

Sandy Fire Deputy Chief Ryan McConaghie told Gephardt Daily crews responded at approximately 11:45 p.m. to a fire in the area of 9500 S. 170 East.

“There were two garages, and it sparked from the one that was attached to the other one that was slightly detached by just a few feet then it also got into the house and burned about half of the roof off,” McConaghie said.

He added that the people living in the home, parents and a child, had not gone to bed yet because they were packing to get ready for a move from the home Wednesday morning. “They had been smelling some smoke and they came inside and sat down they said they were just watching TV and they saw or heard something and got up and looked out the door and the garage was on fire,” he said.

They were able to self-evacuate along with their two dogs; a cat died in the fire. No one else was injured as a result of the fire.

The fire caused approximately $250,000 in damages to the garages and home and may be a total loss. The family is currently displaced.

Sandy Fire was joined by Unified Fire Authority and South Jordan Fire Department in battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.