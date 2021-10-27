BLM issues holiday tree cutting permits starting Nov. 1

UTAH, Oct. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bureau of Land Management will begin offering non-commercial holiday tree permits to cut pinyon pine, juniper, and fir trees in Utah beginning Monday.

“Each year, thousands of people find their Christmas and holiday trees on public lands,” according to a news release from the BLM. “Holiday tree permits will be available to purchase online starting Nov. 1 through the Bureau of Land Management website. To start the process on the Online Forest Product Permits page, visitors should select the ‘UT’ state icon on the map.”

Visit the Utah Operations page or contact your local BLM office to find updates regarding office hours of operation or to find out whether you can get your permit in person, over the phone, or via email. Permits are valid on BLM-managed public lands.

BLM Utah would like to remind visitors to follow these guidelines:

Stay on designated roads and respect private land. Some tree cutting areas may be inaccessible after snowfall — early season cutting is advisable.

Be prepared! Tree-cutters traveling through Utah’s public lands should be prepared for poor road conditions or inclement weather. Make sure you have everything you need for an outdoor venture including warm clothes, food, water, and safety equipment.

Let someone know where you’ll be going and when you plan to return. If you get stranded, call for help, and stay with your group and vehicle until help arrives.

Dispose of trees properly. Consider composting or using the tree as firewood, if those are options available to you.

Keep in mind that hunting seasons are usually open during these times, so wearing bright colors is advisable.

Learn more about holiday tree permit fees, number of permits allowed, maps and other resources for your local BLM office here.