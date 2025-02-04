BLM Price office investigating vandalism of Buckhorn Draw Pictograph Panel

SAN RAFAEL SWELL, Utah, Feb. 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A pictograph panel that stood for an estimated 3,000 years has been vandalized, with “Silvia P.” scrawled across four petroglyphs of bighorn sheep.

The Bureau of Land Management calls the incident “a tragic act of destruction to a site,” adding that, “Vandalizing archaeological sites erases our past and denies future generations the chance to experience history firsthand.

“Public lands belong to all of us — let’s protect them.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the BLM Price Field Office Law Enforcement at 435-636-3600 or send an email to [email protected].