BLM to open in-person hiking permits lottery for Coyote Buttes North June 15

KANAB, Utah, June 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bureau of Land Management has announced that the in-person lottery for day-use hiking permits at Coyote Buttes North, commonly known as The Wave, will resume on Monday, June 15.

The BLM said in a news release it temporarily suspended the in-person lottery in March due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, but continued to provide three-month advance permits through Recreation.gov. The BLM worked closely with Kane County to develop an approach for restoring the in-person lottery in Kanab, while helping to protect public health and safety.

“So many rural communities in the West rely upon BLM’s working lands for economic strength; this includes the outdoor recreation economy,” said Deputy Secretary Kate MacGregor. “While most BLM-managed lands have remained open to the American people throughout this pandemic, including special places like The Wave, I am proud that we can announce the return of the in-person lottery so more visitors can experience this extraordinary landscape.”

“The BLM’s Arizona Strip and Paria River districts are excited that BLM is able to bring back the next day, walk-in lottery for Coyote Buttes North and The Wave,” said Brian Tritle, acting BLM Arizona strip district manager. “I want to thank the recreating public for their patience and understanding as we suspended the in-person lottery to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We expect enhanced online permitting tools will be a valuable option to handle similar situations in the future, including the ever-increasing demand for access to Coyote Buttes North.”

In 1984, Congress created the Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness, which is managed by the BLM Arizona Strip Field Office, and includes the Coyote Buttes North. The BLM requires an advance permit for day use. There is no overnight camping allowed in the Coyote Buttes permit area.

For more information on day-use hiking permits at The Wave click here. You may also contact the Kanab Visitor Center for information about the in-person lottery via email on [email protected], or by phone at 435-644-1200.