BLM to start wild burro gathering on Feb. 24 in Canyonlands Herd area; adoption/sale to be held later

CANYONLAND HERD MANAGEMENT AREA, Utah, Feb. 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bureau of Land Management has announced its next wild burro roundup event in the Canyonlands Herd Management area.

The five-day event begins on Feb. 24. The public is welcome to observe. Details about the BLM-escorted tours will be updated each evening during the gathering and announced daily on the BLM hotline at 801-539-4050.

That area has more than 200 wild burros, a BLM news release says.

“However, the appropriate management level should be more like 60-100 of these cuties,” it says.

“The public is welcome to observe, and any animals gathered will be available for adoption/sale at a later date.”

For more information on the program, see the agency website.