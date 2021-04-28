BLM Utah offering $10K reward for information on vandalism at Birthing Rock

MOAB, Utah, April 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bureau of Land Management Utah is offering a $10,000 reward for information after Birthing Rock in Moab was vandalized recently.

“The BLM strongly condemns vandalism of cultural resources and is working with professional conservators to remove the offensive graffiti,” said a tweet. “To prevent further damage, do not attempt to clean or remove the graffiti.”

The BLM is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible.

“It is up to all of us to protect public lands for future generations to learn from and enjoy,” the tweet said. “The BLM encourages everyone who visits public lands to practice Leave No Trace principles and visit with respect.”

Anyone with information concerning this vandalism is asked to contact BLM Law Enforcement at 435-259-2131 or 800-722-3998. Callers can remain anonymous.