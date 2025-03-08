BLM – Utah thanks Three Peaks cleanup volunteers

THREE PEAKS RECREATION AREA, Utah, March 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Last weekend’s Three Peaks Recreation area cleanup brought in more than two dozen volunteers and made a big difference.

A news release issued by the Bureau of Land Management — Utah praised the groups involved, calling the project “a huge success.

“Shoutout to the GhostRiderZ Southern Utah and Iron County SxS crews for rolling up their sleeves at Three Peaks Recreation Area!,” the post says.

“With 32 volunteers tackling the trash at the OHV Trailhead, we filled an entire dump trailer!

“Thanks to everyone who showed up and helped keep our public lands clean!”