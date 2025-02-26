BLM Utah thanks volunteers for site cleanup

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bureau of Land Management — is thanking a group of volunteers that cleaned up a remote site.

“Utah Citizen stewardship in action!,” the BLM post says. “Recently, members of the Utah Back Country Pilots Association performed clean up and maintenance work at the Tule Valley Hardpan site.

“After a member reported seeing the remains of a large bonfire on the hardpan surface, a few pilots got together at the site to assess and clean up the mess.

“The volunteers spent two days refurbishing the area and removed six pounds of nails (from burnt pallets) and two vehicle tires.

“We are eternally grateful to those who practice #LeaveNoTrace principles so everyone can enjoy their #publiclands!”