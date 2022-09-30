Bluffdale juvenile on a bike hit by car, transported to hospital

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year-old on his bicycle was struck by a car Thursday evening and was transported to the hospital to check for any injuries.

Injuries were minor, and the trip to the hospital was considered precautionary, Bluffdale Police Sgt. J. Davis said of the mishap at 15200 S. Heritage Crest Way.

“He was conscious, breathing and alert at the scene, which always appears intense with all the emergency responders on hand,” Davis told Gephardt Daily. “He’s lucky, as it absolutely could have been much worse.”

The investigation is ongoing, he said of the incident dispatched at 6:13 p.m., but it appears the youngster cut into traffic and collided with a passenger car traveling 20 to 25 mph in the residential area. The boy’s parents have been notified.

The driver stopped and has cooperated with police.

“At this point there are no issues with the driver, and it appears to be just an accident,” Davis said. “There is no interest in issuing any citations.”