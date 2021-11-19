BMW X5 stolen twice overnight in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A BMW X5 was stolen twice overnight in West Valley City, according to officials.

A complainant called West Valley City Police at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday advising that they had located their stolen BMW that was taken earlier Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The complainant followed the BMW until police arrived and could take over, according to scanner traffic. The complainant followed the vehicle to the area of 3279 S. 4355 West.

The suspect driver then got out of the BMW and got in to the passenger seat of a black Dodge Challenger, scanner traffic indicates. The Challenger then fled northbound on 4400 West then went eastbound on 3100 South.

Police were able to put up spikes at exits to the neighborhood. The Challenger hit the spikes then went northbound on Bangerter Highway to SR-201. The driver allegedly fled westbound on State Route 201 in excess of 120mph, with officials still in pursuit.

The Challenger then continued westbound to 7200 West where the driver flipped a U-turn and headed eastbound on SR-201. The driver exited at Mountain View Corridor and went southbound.

The pursuit was then terminated in the area of 3100 S. Mountain View Corridor.

Soon after the pursuit was terminated, the complainant and owner of the BMW advised dispatch that the BMW had been stolen again and he was once again pursuing the vehicle.

The suspect driving the BMW fled northbound on Interstate 215 then took the exit to Legacy Highway; troopers were able to take that suspect into custody.

The individuals in the Challenger have not been located, officials said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.