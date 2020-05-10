Boaters warned of thunderstorms approaching southwest Utah Sunday

UTAH, May 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Boaters on Lake Powell and other lakes in southwest Utah are being warned of thunderstorms approaching Sunday afternoon.

A tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City at 1 p.m. said: “Attention boaters on Lake Powell. Thunderstorms are approaching the Wahweap to Dangling Rope section of the Lake. Prepare for gusty winds and rough conditions.”

A previous tweet said thunderstorms are moving into the southwest part of Utah, impacting western Iron County, southeastern Washington County and far southwestern Kane County.

“Gusty thunderstorm winds are expected today,” the tweet said. “May cause rough conditions on area lakes including #QuailCreek and #SandHollow State Parks.”