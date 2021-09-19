Gabby Petito’s body believed found in Grand Teton Natl. Park, FBI extends condolences to family

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming, Sept. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Searchers from agencies including the FBI and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday found a body they believe to be that of missing woman Gabby Petito.

“Earlier today, human remains were discovered, consistent with the description of Gabrielle Gabby Petito,” FBI special agent Charlie Jones, supervisory special agent, said at a news conference that started shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.

“Forensic Identification has not been completed to compare confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery. The cause of death has not been determined at this time.”

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 after her mother last talked to her on Aug. 25. She was on a western road trip with boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, who returned home to Florida, alone, on Sept. 1. Laundrie has since been reported missing by his parents and is the focus of a intense manhunt.

Jones shared condolences with Petito’s family.

“Joe and Tara Petito and Jim and Nicole Smith, every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We ask that you all respect the privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter.”

The body was discovered within the Spread Creek Disperse camping area.

“The Spread Creek campsite area will remain closed to the public until further notice,” Jones said. “This is an active and ongoing investigation. So we asked everyone maintain distance from law enforcement personnel and equipment, vehicles and related activity for their own safety, as well as to protect the integrity of our work in respect privacy for Gabby’s family.”

FBI and North Fort Police agents were among those searching for Laundrie in Florida. North Fort PD tweeted at 3:41 mountain time that the search had ended for the day with nothing to report.

At 4:25 p.m., the department tweeted again:

“Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers.”

Below is a timeline of the Petito case.