Body found at Arches National Park in Moab

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, MOAB, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Staff members at Arches National Park have reported the discovery a “deceased female” whose body was located early Saturday night.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, the body was recovered by a “team of Arches staff and Grand County Personnel” in the Devil’s Garden area about 6:45 p.m.

“The body will be transferred to the Utah office of the medical examiner,” the USNPS press release said.

“The body has not yet been identified and no cause of death has been determined. An investigation into the incident is currently being conducted by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

“No additional information available at this time.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.