Body found at Perry rest stop in Box Elder County

PERRY, Utah, Sept. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators are probing the circumstances of a dead body found in a vehicle just off I-15 Friday in Box Elder County.

The male was found at about 11:30 a.m. at the Perry rest stop along the northbound side the interstate, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Andrew Battenfield said.

The agency’s State Bureau of Investigation has taken the case since the discovery came at a Utah Department of Transportation rest stop, he said, the probe not involving local agencies.

No information on an identity was available Friday night, he said. or details about the vehicle or condition of the body.

No obvious sign of foul play was evident from initial investigation, Battenfield said.