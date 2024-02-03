Body found identified as Bountiful woman missing two days

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Feb. 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a body found early Friday as April Marie Bowden, missing since Wednesday.

“On Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at approximately 8:08 a.m. the Bountiful Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious female at Mueller Park Road, east of Bountiful Boulevard,” the department said online shortly after 7 p.m.

Emergency medical personnel and law enforcement began administering life-saving measures upon arrival, police said. The woman was conveyed to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

“The female has been identified as April Marie Bowden. Ms. Bowden had been reported missing to the Bountiful Police Department on Jan. 31, 2024.”

The incident remains an active investigation, police said, and anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact the department’s investigations division at 801-298-6000.

“During this difficult time, the Bountiful Police Department extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of April Marie Bowden.”

Police in first posting online seeking assistance in locating her said she had left her apartment Wednesday without a vehicle, cellphone or money. Earlier Friday the department posted online Bowden had been located, but released no further detail.