Body found in 2017 near Hooper ID’d as Ogden woman

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Sheriff’s officials have identified a body found in September 2017 as a 34-year-old Ogden woman.

The remains have been identified as belonging to Latoya Wyasket, said a news release from Weber County Sheriff’s Office. Wyasket was homeless and last known to frequent the area of 18th and Childs Avenue in Ogden, the news release said.

“On Sept. 27, 2017, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office responded to the remote area of Ogden Bay on a report of the discovery of a decomposing body,” the news release said. “The area where the body was located was west of Hooper in a waterfowl management area. A group of individuals were in the area moving cattle when they discovered the body and alerted the Sheriff’s Office.”

The body was in a very advanced stage of decomposition and investigating deputies were unable to identify whether the body was male or female, the news release said. The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner responded to the scene and took possession of the body. No manner of death was able to be determined; it was found that the remains were of a female between the age of 28 and 48.