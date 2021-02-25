Body found in burned out vehicle in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a suspicious death after investigating a burned out vehicle.

Officials were alerted Wednesday, and responded to the scene, in an area known as Ten Mile Point, on BLM road 366, about 30 miles northwest of Moab.

“Investigators discovered the burned remains of a pickup with human remains found inside the vehicle,” a Sheriff’s Office statement says.

“The state Fire Marshal responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The Moab Fire Department also assisted in the removal of the body from the vehicle. The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identification and the cause of death.”

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s statement says, but the the incident “is considered to be a suspicious fire at this time.”