Body found in closed public pool in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a woman was found Tuesday morning in a closed public pool in West Valley City.

It was found at 8 a.m. by employees at Centennial Park, 5355 W. 3100 South.

“Employees at the currently closed outdoor pool located at Centennial Park, discovered body of a woman floating in pool,” says a tweet issued by the West Valley City Police Department at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday.

“The woman was identified as 25-year-old Karina Aguilar. No obvious signs of trauma. No signs of forced entry to pool area. Investigation underway.”

