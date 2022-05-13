Body found in Millard County identified as missing Texas man

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, May 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner has confirmed the identify of person found dead in the Notch Peak area of Millard County as a missing 21-year-old Texas man.

Jonathan Barratt Brantley, of Longview, Texas, was reported missing on April 19 after his truck was found in the Notch Peak/Tule Valley area. The truck appeared to have been abandoned “for an unknown amount of time,” according to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

A body was discovered by hikers on April 28 not far from where Brantley’s truck was found, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Jonathan’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release Thursday.

The cause of Brantley’s death has not yet been determined, the release states.

“We express gratitude to all who put forth efforts in the search for Jonathan, including those who spread the news of his search via social media,” the Millard County Sheriff’s Office states in the news release.