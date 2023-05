CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa., May 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Pennsylvania State police have identified a body, found in a wooded area near Interstate 80 exit 123, as a Utah woman.

The victim, found on May 2 after remains were spotted by a construction worker, was Ivana Meandzija.

According to multiple Pennsylvania news reports, an autopsy has been completed, but the results have not yet been released.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.