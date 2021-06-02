Body found in Provo River; swift-water crews brought in for recovery

PROVO, Utah, June 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Swift water crews are working to recover a body spotted Tuesday afternoon in the Provo River.

A local resident called officials at 3:40 p.m., Sgt. Nisha King, Provo Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. The body was seen in the river in the Exchange Park area, which is at 900 North and 700 West.

As of 5:20 p.m., the body, which was caught up in debris, had not yet been recovered.

King said the body appears to have been in the water a significant amount of time, and the approximate age and gender of the deceased person were not immediately obvious.

King said once the body is out of the water, officials hoped to obtain a little more information.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.