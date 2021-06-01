Body found in trunk of abandoned car in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, June 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man believed to be middle- aged was found Tuesday morning in the trunk of a car in Sandy.

Sgt. Clayton Swensen, Sandy City Police Department, said officers were called to the area near 9700 S. Riverside Drive and 900 West with reports of an abandoned vehicle about 11 a.m., he said.

“They discovered a body in the trunk,” Swensen told Gephardt Daily. “It was significantly decomposed. There was no obvious cause of death, but decomposition can make it harder to spot a cause of death. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.”

People in the area gave conflicting accounts of how long the car, said to be a 2010 Volvo, had been parked in the area, which is between the River Oaks Golf Course on the west and apartment complexes on the east, Swensen said.

“We are still working to identify the victim and who the car belongs to,” he said. “It’s likely to be a few days before we have answers.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates as more information becomes available.