Body found in vehicle near Moab identified as missing Colorado woman, 70

MOAB, Utah, March 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a 70-year-old woman found in a vehicle near Moab on Saturday has been identified as a missing Colorado woman.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner positively identified the woman as Melissa Gonzales, of Mesa County, Colorado, who was reported missing on Nov. 15, 2022, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday.

Grand County sheriff’s deputies located Gonzales’ vehicle in a remote area of Book Cliffs north of Moab, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Gonzales was the lone occupant in the vehicle, which the Grand County Sheriff’s Office described as “consistent with a motor vehicle accident, having no suspicious circumstances at this time.”

Gonzales’ death remains under investigation by the medical examiner, Mesa County officials said.