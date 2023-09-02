Body found near base of Battle Creek Falls believed that of local woman in her 20s

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a woman was recovered near Battle Creek Falls Friday after a multi-hour operation.

In a 5 p.m. Friday social media post, Utah County Sheriff Office spokesman Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the body had been recovered. The name of the woman has not been released.

“This morning at about 10, hikers near Battle Creek Falls in the mountains above Pleasant Grove found the body of a deceased woman in Battle Creek,” the statement says.

“We believe she is in her 20s and lives in Utah County. Investigators are working to determine this woman’s cause of death.”

