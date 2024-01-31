Body found near Utah County’s Tibble Fork Reservoir believed that of missing teen

AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah, Jan. 31, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A female body believed to be that of a missing Provo teen has been found a mile and a half from where her car was parked, near Tibble Fork Reservoir.

Search and Rescue crews had been looking for McKenna Miner, 19, since Monday morning, after she was reported missing.

“We believe it is the body of McKenna Miner, but we have to wait for official confirmation on that from the Medical Examiner,” Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff spokesman, told Gephardt Daily.

“One of our mountain posse volunteers apparently found her snowshoes, and one of our search rescue coordinators went up that way, and together they found her body,” Cannon said.

Cannon said on Monday that search crews included a mounted posse, a search and rescue team and a fixed-wing aircraft. They had already searched for two days.

Wednesday’s search began at about 8 a.m., and the body was found at about 10 a.m., Cannon said. There was evidence to suggest the death may have been a suicide. The formal cause of death must be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office, Cannon added.

People having thoughts about harming themselves are urged to call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Gephardt Daily will have updates as additional information is released.