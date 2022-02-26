Body found on West Jordan roadway with stab wounds, signs of vehicle ejection

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a 38-year-old man was found early Saturday morning just off a southbound lane of Bangerter Highway at about 8000 South.

“Based on the initial examination of the scene and everything, he has injuries consistent with being stabbed, and also being ejected from a moving vehicle,” Deputy Chief Richard Bell, West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“We’ve been able to determine so far is he’s a 38-year-old Hispanic male, and we haven’t been able to notify next of kin, so we’re not able to identify him yet.”

The call came to dispatch at about 2:40 a.m., and officers arrived at the scene shortly after that.

“Our officers have been on the scene, and we’re just getting ready to open the road back up,” Bell said at 9:45 a.m.

The body came to rest just off the roadway, but there was evidence to be collected in the adjacent southbound lane, Bell said. For the investigation, the road was closed between 7800 South and 9000 South.

Bell asked that anyone who was in the area of the incident, on Bangerter Highway between about 2:30 and 2:45 a.m., call police if they saw anything that might help the investigation.

“There’s not a lot of traffic on Bangerter, but any motorists who may have seen anything suspicious, we would certainly encourage them to call 801-840-4000.”