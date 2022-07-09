Body found under suspicious circumstances in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, July 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a possible homicide after a body was found today.

Early this morning officials were dispatched to the area of 1200 North 400 East, where the body had been found next to a dumpster, according to a Spanish Fork Police Department press release.

“Upon arriving at the scene, officers and Spanish Fork Fire & EMS determined that a middle-aged adult male was deceased. Officers believe the man to be homeless and have not yet identified the victim.”

The body was found shortly after 6 a.m.

The cause of death is yet to be determined, but “circumstances are suspicious, and (the death) is being investigated as a homicide,” according to the release issued at 1 p.m.

Police are working with the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death. This is a developing story, and no other details were immediately available.