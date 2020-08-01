Body of a woman recovered from Jordan River in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from the South Salt Lake Police and Fire departments have recovered the body of a woman from the Jordan River.

“An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at the State Medical Examiner’s office to determine cause of death,” says an SSLPD statement, issued Friday.

“Detectives are working limited leads. If anyone around the Jordan River Parkway noticed anything that may be helpful in this investigation, please call.”

The numbers to call are 801-840-4000 or 801-412-3600.

No other details were provided.