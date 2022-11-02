Body of Cedar City man found near national monument in Arizona

WUPATKI NATIONAL Monument, Arizona, Nov. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a Cedar City man was located Monday near the Wupatki National Monument, in Arizona.

The deceased was 46-year-old Conan Stults, according to a report from the Coconino (Ariz.) County Sheriff’s Office.

“On Saturday Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:08 pm, Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Antelope Hills area along Highway 89 for the report of a trespass in progress,” the statement says. “When Department of Public Safety troopers arrived, the subject had left the area.”

Belongings left behind, identifying the owner as Stults, were found.

“An extensive attempt to locate was conducted by Deputies and DPS with negative contact. After multiple hours of attempting to locate and Stults not returning to his vehicle, Coconino County Search and Rescue units were requested.”

Search and rescue crews worked in the area through the weekend, the statement says.

“On Monday Oct. 31, at approximately 11:36 a.m., a Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue dog team located Stults deceased within Wupatki National Monument, south of the Lomaki Pueblo area.

“This incident remains under investigation by CCSO and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

No cause of death has been released.