Body of man found in camper near Flaming Gorge Reservoir

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyoming, Nov. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man has been found in a camper near Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

“Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the unattended death of a man found alone in his camper near the Anvil Draw area,” said a news release from Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene on Sunday afternoon after a concerned citizen discovered the body, which was likely there for several months, the news release said.

Investigators said the death does not appear suspicious at this time, and they continue to work with the coroner’s office in notifying next of kin.

“Any further details will be released as appropriate,” the news release said.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact Detective Sutton at 307-922-5343.