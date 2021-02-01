Body of man found in Jordan River in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man was found in the Jordan River in Salt Lake City Sunday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police Department Lt. Steve Wooldridge told Gephardt Daily that at approximately 1:15 p.m., a group of kayakers called in that they had discovered a body on the east bank of the river on the west side of the International Peace Gardens.

Salt Lake City Fire Department water rescue team was able to approach the individual and determine they were deceased; an investigation is now underway. That investigation will be conducted by SLCPD, with support from the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and SLCFD. It’s not clear at this early stage how the man died.

The body was partly in the water and partly on the riverbank and officials said it did not appear it had been in the water for very long, Wooldridge said.

Officials have not released the man’s identity but said it appears he is in his 30s.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.