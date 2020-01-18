Body of missing Eagle Mountain man found in west Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a missing Eagle Mountain man has been located in the Cedar Valley area of Utah County.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff spokesman, released a statement Saturday afternoon regarding Christopher Craig Zoellner, 36, who was last heard from on Jan. 10.

“A man searching for Christopher Zoellner found his pickup this morning north of SR-73 at Five Mile Pass,” Cannon’s statement says.

“Zoellner was deceased inside his pickup. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy will be conducted to determine exact cause and manner of his death.”

