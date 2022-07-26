Body of missing Layton man found in Arizona

MOJAVE COUNTY, Ariz., July 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of missing Layton man Beau Riddle has been found in Mojave County, Arizona.

“This morning (7/26), Beau Riddle was located deceased in an area nearby where his vehicle was last seen,” says a statement issued by Mojave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

“There are no indications of foul play. We want to thank everyone that came out to help locate him, as well as the K-9 Team from Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, the Arizona Department of Public Safety Helicopter and the Bureau of Land Management Rangers.

“Our condolences are with the family. Please respect their privacy during this time.”

Riddle, 49, had last been seen Friday, July 22, when he delivered a fifth-wheel trailer in Littlefield, Arizona. Riddle was scheduled to deliver another trailer in Idaho on Friday when he told his employer he was having a “nervous breakdown” and engine problems from heat, a news release says.

Riddle’s orange Dodge Ram was discovered behind storage trailers about 200 yards away from the Eagles Landing Pilot truck stop, 4031 Fleet St., Littlefield.

The Mojave County SAR statement says Riddle’s body was located “in an area nearby where his vehicle was last seen.”